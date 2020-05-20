CHEYENNE – While school zone speed limit flashers have been turned off, the city of Cheyenne would like to remind motorists to remain vigilant and cautious when driving through school zones.
Although Laramie County School District 1 buildings remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, students are still accessing school buildings for lunches and packet pickups. This will continue until Tuesday, June 30. Drivers, please use caution around schools and pay attention to students walking in and around schools.
Designated student lunch times range from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following schools: McCormick, Dildine, Henderson, Pioneer Park, Anderson, Hebard, Sunrise, Afflerbach, Arp, Rossman, Cole, Johnson, South, Goins, Baggs, Alta Vista, Fairview and Lebhart.
Students may be present in school zone areas outside designated lunch hours. For more information on the LCSD1 youth feeding program – including the expansion of weekend meals – visit www.laramie1.org.