CHEYENNE – Cooler, seasonal temperatures, accompanied by gusty winds, has resulted in more leaves on the ground in recent weeks.
With that, the city of Cheyenne would like to remind residents they may take collected leaves to the Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road for disposal free of charge. Collected leaves must be delivered to the Compost Facility in a trash bag. Residents may also place collected leaves in a city yard waste container for disposal prior to the curbside yard waste program concluding for the season on Nov. 6.
Additionally, in anticipation of snow during the fall and winter seasons, the city reminds residents about proper snow removal from sidewalks. According to the city’s Municipal Code, owner(s) and/or, if appropriate, the occupant(s) of property abutting a sidewalk shall within a 24-hour period after a snowfall, remove snow, ice or slush from such sidewalks and maintain them free of the same.
Additional information on sidewalk snow removal can be found in section 8.60.090 of the Municipal Code.