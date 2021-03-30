CHEYENNE – As weather begins to warm and city residents reach that time of year when they’re looking to put up a new fence, residents are asked to be aware that the city does have fencing regulations, which were amended as of March 8.
Some of the key changes are that 6-foot-high fences that are behind the front of the house on a corner lot, no longer have a setback from the property line along the street. Additionally, a new section containing material requirements has been added. Another thing to be aware of is that no fence shall be built within 2 feet of a public sidewalk.
Should the Planning and Development Department receive a complaint, and the fence is found to be in violation of the regulations, it will be pursued as a zoning violation and will need to be remedied. This could mean moving the fence.
The regulations are found under Unified Development Code Section 5.8.4. The city’s UDC document can be accessed in its entirety at www.cheyennecity.org/udc. If you have any questions, contact Connor White with the city’s Planning and Development Department at 307-638-4342.