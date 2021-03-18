CHEYENNE – As a reminder following the snowstorm, scheduled city residential and commercial sanitation services will not be available this week.
All scheduled collection services will resume Monday, March 22.
Effective immediately, through March 26, those residents not serviced with scheduled sanitation services from March 15-19 may place up to four additional bags of garbage by their container next week for collection at no additional charge.
Bags must contain regular household trash and not exceed 40 pounds each. Unbagged waste will not be collected.
Impacted residents also have the option of dropping off up to four bags of regular household trash not exceeding 40 pounds each at the transfer station, located at 220 N. College Drive, free of charge. Items deviating from bagged household trash will not be waived.
No extra collection of recyclables will take place; however, impacted residents may drop off up to four bags of eligible recyclables at the transfer station free of charge. Residents will be required to empty and dispose of plastic bags, as they are not recyclable.
The transfer station, Happy Jack landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) remain closed due to weather. When conditions improve, facilities will reopen for drop off services.
City residents must bring a current identification or utility bill containing their address to take advantage of free drop-off during this time.