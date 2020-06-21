CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne is asking residents to take a few minutes to complete the 2020 Census, according to a news release from Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom.
A 2015 study from George Washington University shows federal funding allocated to Wyoming equates to approximately $881 million annually, or roughly $1,504 per person counted. Therefore, it is important to ensure an accurate count of Laramie County residents, according to the release.
Laramie County is at a 67.1% response rate, leading Wyoming. Cheyenne presently sits at a 70.2% response rate.
Completing the census can be done online at www.2020census.gov, toll free by phone at 844-330-2020 or completing the census forms that were previously mailed to residents.
The current deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is Oct. 31.