CHEYENNE – A special meeting of the city of Cheyenne’s governing body is scheduled for 6 p.m. today, March 11, in City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
The purpose of the meeting is for collective labor bargaining with Cheyenne Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 279, pursuant to Wyoming Statue Section 27-10-104.
The meeting is open to the public. Public comment will not be heard.
No other business will be conducted at the meeting.