CHEYENNE – If you’ve ever tuned into the city’s public access channel, chances are you’ve seen video footage that isn’t up to modern standards. That’s because the city is still using equipment that can transfer video to videocassette tapes.
But thanks to an agreement with Audiomatrix Inc. that was passed by the Cheyenne City Council on Monday night, the long-outdated equipment will be getting a much needed upgrade.
“It’s a really great opportunity to add to our digital media footprint,” city public information officer Michael Skinner said. “This is one of those platforms that we can utilize to get more information to the public.”
While the channel, which is 192 for Charter cable customers, has been in existence for awhile, it was mostly used for graphics. In the future, Skinner said they plan to post more videos from City Council meetings, groundbreaking events and press conferences, and the videos will be in high definition.
Thanks to a $61,933 grant from Charter, the city can afford to make these equipment upgrades. The city will foot the $12,600 bill for equipment installation.
“This give us more opportunity to explain to the public what we do and how we do it,” Councilman Pete Laybourn said.
The equipment is expected to be installed mid-March, and the newly revamped channel should be up and running shortly after.
“There are still many of our citizens that still pay attention the old fashioned way, which is via television sets, that without this addition to the agreement, they wouldn’t be able to access meetings,” Councilman Jeff White said.
In other action
A number of ordinances are currently making their way through the council, with three notable ordinances headed to their third and final reading at the council’s next meeting March 9.
The first ordinance authorizes breast massages in Cheyenne, and it was proposed by Racheal Wetzel of BeYu massage therapy.
“I wanted to address how important this ordinance is for the women of Cheyenne, because we never know when we’re going to need this service,” Wetzel said.
The ordinance lays down the law for who is allowed to give breast massages, specifying that only experienced, trained professionals with certification are allowed to give such massages. Massage therapists who have attended school for this practice must certify their training with the city clerk before practicing in Cheyenne.
According to Wetzel, women with breast cancer, problems with their lymphatic system and problems nursing can all benefit from breast massages. But current regulations don’t allow trained professionals, like Wetzel, to reach the affected muscles.
The ordinance opens the door for women with a variety of problems to use massage therapy, which can be recommended by their doctor.
“Thank you for bringing this to our attention and our community,” Mayor Marian Orr said. “No doubt our breast cancer survivors will appreciate this.”
Originally, the ordinance would’ve allowed massage therapists who received training online to give breast massages. But after hearing concerns from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and hearing the importance of hands-on training from Wetzel, the council amended the ordinance to specify in-person training was required.
Wetzel was the driving force behind the ordinance change, and Councilman Scoot Roybal commended her efforts.
“By one person doing this, we changed the whole ordinance,” Roybal said.
The second and third ordinance changes that are on their second readings address the city’s parking laws.
The biggest change would be switching parking tickets from a criminal offense to a civil offense. This would give the city more control in collecting unpaid parking tickets because they could send the bills to collections.
As of Wednesday, the city had 1,800 unpaid parking tickets in the system, all from within the last year. The change to a civil offense would also lessen the burden of the city clerk and the municipal court by transferring their responsibilities to a parking administrator.
It would also give the city power to create a scofflaw list for cars with three or more unpaid tickets, which would help the police department keep track of vehicles that can be immobilized or towed.
The other major ordinance changes would give food trucks and construction workers the ability to park for more than two hours downtown with special permits that cost $60 a month.
Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Amber Ash addressed the council Monday night, asking them to keep in mind other businesses downtown.
While Ash pointed out that “(food trucks) provide an important mechanism by which people can start small businesses,” she also voiced concern about customers being drawn from other brick-and-mortar shops downtown.
She suggested the city consider that when giving out those permits.
With construction permits, the city would be able to control how many permits are given, and the same is true for food trucks.
Cheyenne Police Department Parking Administration Manager Ted Miazga said the intention of the ordinance is to allow food trucks to stay more than two hours “where they’re wanted.”
Businesses like Blacktooth Brewery have voiced a desire to utilize food trucks to serve their customers, and this ordinance change would allow them to do so.