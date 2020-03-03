CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s purchasing policy outlines spending guidelines for city employees to help ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent properly. But currently, Cheyenne’s elected officials are not bound by the policy.
An ordinance going through the City Council would change the purchasing policy to add the mayor and Cheyenne City Council members to the list of city employees that are required to follow such standards.
The ordinance is just one piece of the larger changes the council will be making to the more than 60-page purchasing policy, most of which are still in the draft process.
“As the purchasing manager, it’s my responsibility to ensure all procurements are conducted with the purchasing policy,” TJ Barttelbort said. “I truly appreciate the progress that has been made to provide these much-needed clarifications and updates to the policy.”
The city’s purchasing policy recently became a topic of conversation following the city’s spending issues related to the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayor’s Challenge grant, which awarded the city $100,000 to create a website to connect interested developers with properties to develop.
But when the city wasn’t awarded the $1 million prize to bring the project to fruition, Mayor Marian Orr and her staff used grant funds to buy office chairs, food for community events and Christmas decorations for city hall. The city had to repay money that was spent unrelated to the grant, as well as the unused grant money, which, together, totaled more than $50,000.
Councilman Rocky Case, who was council president at the time, consistently voiced that the city needed to take a closer look at the city’s purchasing policy to prevent such mishaps from happening in the future.
Case is sponsoring this ordinance, as well as the larger changes to the purchasing policy that have yet to be finalized.
This ordinance change would ultimately include elected officials under the purchasing policy umbrella, and it would also create guidelines for elected officials to handle violations.
When a city employee violates the purchasing policy, their actions would continue to be dealt with through the city’s disciplinary process. But with the ordinance as proposed, elected officials who commit violations will be addressed by the governing body as a “political matter.”
“That’s a very interesting use of language,” Councilman Pete Laybourn said, later adding, “I don’t know how others might interpret this down the road.”
Councilman Ken Esquibel agreed, saying, “I don’t see how politics and purchasing coincide.”
The language in the ordinance reflects a larger issue for the city in addressing violations from elected officials. According to City Attorney Mike O’Donnell, the city has “no teeth” in executing any type of punishment due to the nature of elected positions.
City staff looked at other communities to see how they handle such violations, but found no solid solutions.
“There’s no other tool except the ballot box,” O’Donnell said. “There isn’t really a good mechanism for imposing a sanction on an elected official.”
By bringing a violation before the governing body as a political matter, the council can collaboratively issue a resolution or statement condemning such actions. But the council’s reach doesn’t extend much further than that.
“There really isn’t any other way to handle a sanction by an elected official than for the council to address it politically,” O’Donnell said.
The proposed ordinance would also allow the city to make adjustments to the purchasing policy without City Council approval. Barttelbort said this would allow the policy to be adjusted as best procurement practices change over time without a council ordinance or amendment.
The ordinance, as proposed, reads, “The material may be revised occasionally as changes occur in policy or state law, federal law, the purchasing field or in the economy.”
The City Council’s Finance Committee unanimously voted to recommend the ordinance’s approval, and the entire council will discuss the change at its Monday meeting.