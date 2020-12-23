CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s sine die and swearing-in ceremony will take place Monday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. in the Cheyenne Civic Center, located at 510 W. 20th St.
Seating in the Civic Center is limited to 100 guests in accordance with statewide public health orders.
To reserve seats, visit www.cheyenneevents.org. Seating availability is on a first-come, first-served basis. To protect the wellbeing of the community, the Civic Center asks those who attend to remember the following:
Wear a protective mask at all times inside the Civic Center
Maintain a 6-foot social distance from others
Consistently wash hands and sanitize
Stay home if you’re not feeling well
The event is also available remotely via Zoom and the city’s social media platforms. Information and links for public access through Zoom can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video of the meeting will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
The meeting of the governing body will begin with the sine die to ceremonially recognize outgoing Mayor Marian Orr and council members Dicky Shanor (Ward 2), Mike Luna (Ward 3) and Rocky Case (Ward 3) for their years of service to the city.
The sine die will also recognize outgoing 2020 City Council president Dr. Mark Rinne (Ward 2).
At the conclusion of the sine die, the first regular meeting of the governing body will commence with the Honorable Justice Kate M. Fox administering the oath of office to Mayor-elect Patrick Collins and newly elected and re-elected council members: Pete Laybourn (Ward 1), Jeff White (Ward 1), Bryan Cook (Ward 2), Tom Segrave (Ward 2), Michelle Aldrich (Ward 3) and Richard Johnson (Ward 3).
The first meeting of the governing body will conclude with the approval of appointment for city officials and the election of City Council president and vice president for 2021. Each city official appointee serves a two-year term voted on by City Council.
Appointees for the city are:
Charles Bloom, Planning & Development Director
Thomas Cobb, City Engineer
Ronnald J. Jeffrey, Juvenile Court Judge
Kristina F. Jones, City Clerk/Assistant City Treasurer
John Kopper, Interim Fire Rescue Chief
Robin Lockman, City Treasurer
Ashley Miller, Assistant City Treasurer (Board of Public Utilities)
Teresa Moore, Community Recreation and Events Director
Vicki Nemecek, Public Works Director
Michael O’Donnell, City Attorney
Anthony Ross, Senior Municipal Court Judge