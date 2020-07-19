CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycling and yard waste pick-up schedule for Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 22.
Residential trash, recycle and yard waste pick-up will run as normal. Please have your containers out by 6 a.m. The Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and drop-off at the Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive) will remain open under normal business hours.
The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road), along with Transfer Station offices, and its household hazardous waste services, will be closed.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the city’s collection schedule.