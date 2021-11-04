CHEYENNE – The Sanitation Division will conclude the 2021 residential yard waste program effective the third week in November. The last week of service for the compost program will be Nov. 15 through Nov. 19.

The Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road is available for disposal of residential yard waste year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Large loads are not accepted after 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus