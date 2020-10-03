CHEYENNE – Citizens of Cheyenne stepped up to clean the Greater Cheyenne Greenway during September as part of scheduled clean-up efforts.
The city appreciates the community’s continuing support of the Greenway and their significant maintenance contributions. Both city staff and volunteers report seeing tremendous use of the greenway this year. It seems that in this time of quarantine and social distancing that Cheyenne’s parks and greenways have served as critical infrastructure for exercise, relaxation, stress management and even chalk art projects.
If you are interested in volunteering for the Adopt a Spot program, or might just want to volunteer for a day or two, contact Jeanie Vetter, greenway and parks planner, at 307-638-4379 or jvetter@cheyennecity.org.
Also, the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is currently looking for volunteers for the foundation’s board, as well as for special events. The foundation provides much-needed amenities along the Greenway, such as Bike Fix-It Stations, benches, drinking fountains, trail counters, wayfinding signage and much more. See the Greenway Foundation website, www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org, for additional information.