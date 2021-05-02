CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has scheduled a series of department work sessions for the fiscal year 2022 proposed budget.
Access to the proposed budget document is available at www.cheyennecity.org/Financial Reports under the Adopted & Proposed Budgets tab, and on the homepage of www.cheyennecity.org on the Featured Links tab.
All sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. in City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building at 2101 O’Neil Ave., except for the initial budget overview meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Free two-hour parking is available at the nearby George Cox Parking Facility.
To protect the wellbeing of our community, the city recommends those who attend:
• Wear a protective mask inside the Municipal Building
• Maintain 6-feet of social distancing from others when possible
• Consistently wash hands and sanitize
• Stay home if you’re not feeling well
Meetings remain available remotely via Zoom, and links and streaming information can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available to watch on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192. No public comment will be taken at the work sessions.
Residents can also call into the meetings using these phone numbers:
• Budget Overview, 6 p.m. May 4. Call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 993 1352 0900 and password 2100123651.
• Mayor’s Office, Compliance, City Clerk, and City Treasurer, 12 p.m. May 6. Call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 928 1881 1619 and password 9059791054.
• City Attorney, Human Resources, Municipal Court, and Youth Alternatives, 12 p.m. May 7. Call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 982 3105 4240 and password 4347609923.
• Downtown Development Authority and Cheyenne Animal Shelter, 12 p.m. May 10. Call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 978 0857 6516 and password 8692535250.
• Planning and Development and City Engineer, 12 p.m. May 11. Call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 958 8874 1938 and password 2868543415.
• Public Works, 12 p.m. May 12. Call in to URL link: 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 939 1954 7577 and password 3093548553.
• Community Recreation and Events, 12 p.m. May 13. Call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 958 8039 3324 and password 8532525904.
• Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Police Department, 12 p.m. May 14. Call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 951 8739 2164 and passcode 6668020931.