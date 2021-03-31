CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne has scheduled a series of upcoming work sessions to discuss potential sixth-penny sales tax projects.
Information and links for public access can be found below and on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. All meetings will begin at noon.
The public may log in to a meeting using the links below. No public comment will be taken during the work sessions. Video will also be available on the city’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted at any of these meetings.
Thursday, April 1 – Greenway Construction & Maintenance
Password: WS04012021
Call-in access: 346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 937 4535 8054
Password: 4480606999
Friday, April 2 – Cheyenne Fire Rescue Department Requests
Password: WS04022021
Call in Access: 346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 973 1558 9967
Password: 0761423201
Wednesday, April 7 – Downtown Development Authority Alley Enhancement Project
Password: WS04072021
Call in Access: 346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 973 7309 6575
Password: 0749137375
Friday, April 9 – Municipal Building Renovation Project
Password: WS04092021
Call in Access: 346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 970 1531 2674
Password: 0400119975
Monday, April 12 – Cheyenne Police Department Radios & Digital Storage
Password: WS04122021
Call in Access: 346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 989 5658 0191
Password: 5683320999
Thursday, April 15 – Community Recreation & Events Various Projects
Password: WS04152021
Call in Access: 346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 951 3897 6058
Password: 6094915538
Friday, April 16 – Cheyenne Road Maintenance
Password: WS04162021
Call in Access: 346-248-7799
Webinar ID: 925 5199 7653
Password: 9395321470