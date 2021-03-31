CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne has scheduled a series of upcoming work sessions to discuss potential sixth-penny sales tax projects.

Information and links for public access can be found below and on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. All meetings will begin at noon.

The public may log in to a meeting using the links below. No public comment will be taken during the work sessions. Video will also be available on the city’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted at any of these meetings.

Thursday, April 1 – Greenway Construction & Maintenance

URL: tinyurl.com/6thpennygreenway

Password: WS04012021

Call-in access: 346-248-7799

Webinar ID: 937 4535 8054

Password: 4480606999

Friday, April 2 – Cheyenne Fire Rescue Department Requests

URL: tinyurl.com/6thpennyCFR

Password: WS04022021

Call in Access: 346-248-7799

Webinar ID: 973 1558 9967

Password: 0761423201

Wednesday, April 7 – Downtown Development Authority Alley Enhancement Project

URL: tinyurl.com/6thpennyDDA

Password: WS04072021

Call in Access: 346-248-7799

Webinar ID: 973 7309 6575

Password: 0749137375

Friday, April 9 – Municipal Building Renovation Project

URL : tinyurl.com/6thpennyCityHall

Password: WS04092021

Call in Access: 346-248-7799

Webinar ID: 970 1531 2674

Password: 0400119975

Monday, April 12 – Cheyenne Police Department Radios & Digital Storage

URL: tinyurl.com/6thpennyCPD

Password: WS04122021

Call in Access: 346-248-7799

Webinar ID: 989 5658 0191

Password: 5683320999

Thursday, April 15 – Community Recreation & Events Various Projects

URL: tinyurl.com/6thpennyCRE

Password: WS04152021

Call in Access: 346-248-7799

Webinar ID: 951 3897 6058

Password: 6094915538

Friday, April 16 – Cheyenne Road Maintenance

URL: tinyurl.com/6thpennyRoads

Password: WS04162021

Call in Access: 346-248-7799

Webinar ID: 925 5199 7653

Password: 9395321470

