CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Community Recreation and Events Department is accepting food vendor applications for the Fridays on The Plaza summer concert series.
Fridays on the Plaza, held at the Historic Depot Plaza, begins June 5 and will continue through Aug. 21. The summer series features musical acts, food and entertainment in the heart of downtown Cheyenne.
An application form is available at https://www.cheyennecity.org/DocumentCenter/View/31120/2020-Food-Truck-Vendor-Contract or in person at the Community Recreation and Events office in room 302 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
For more information, food vendors should contact Shannon Martinez at smartinez@cheyennecity.org or call 307-638-4300. Return completed forms to the community recreation office or email them to Martinez by March 2.