CHEYENNE – City leaders have explored numerous ways to build a new recreational facility in town, and their latest attempt to construct one next to the Ice and Events Center involves applying for a $14 million Department of Defense grant.
Their pitch is that having a facility that offers basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and indoor turf sports would “support the military family quality-of-life infrastructure of F.E. Warren Air Force Base service members and their families,” the City Council resolution reads – especially as Laramie County School District 1 cuts elementary school sports and as the city’s gymnastics program’s lease comes to an end.
That resolution is expected to be formally approved by the council on Monday, as the Community Recreation and Events Department has already submitted the grant application.
“With a goal of encouraging a healthier Cheyenne, the Cheyenne Sports Complex will become an anchor for indoor and outdoor recreation for the region,” the application said.
The application included letters of endorsement from Congresswoman Liz Cheney; Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso; F.E. Warren’s outgoing 90th Missile Wing commander, Col. Peter Bonetti; F.E. Warren’s outgoing 20th Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. Michael Lutton; and Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, highlighting the widespread support for the initiative.
In his letter, Porter stated, “Ensuring the City of Cheyenne can sustain a vibrant and evolving community dramatically increases our ability to attract and retain military professionals into our organization, which is critical to my number one priority of strength. Through the development of quality-of-life enhancements like the indoor sports complex, I anticipate an increase in recruitment, physical and mental resilience and employment opportunities for those affiliated with the Wyoming Military Department.”
As stated in the grant application, almost 20,000 Department of Defense personnel call Cheyenne home, including veterans, active-duty service members and their families – all of whom rely on the city’s recreation and wellness offerings.
To offer service members more options for recreation leagues and exercise, offer their families more options for sports and activities, and to help veterans and senior citizens stay active, the Cheyenne Sports Complex would include:
- A 13,060-square-foot gymnastics facility dedicated solely to gymnastics, anticipating program expansion and the ability to host regional meets.
- A three-court gymnasium with storage and spectator seating totaling 19,120 square feet that would accommodate a wide range of youth and intramural sports activities, meeting spaces and other community events.
- An indoor turf field house that is 22,500 square feet and would include several multi-purpose rooms that can be used for group exercise classes, parties and meetings, as well as storage rooms, spectator areas, multiple public restrooms, changing rooms, and men’s and women’s locker rooms.
Since Cheyenne has a population of less than 100,000, no local match is required for these grant funds. However, the city would contribute the property adjacent to the Ice and Events Center, which is worth $1 million, thus bringing the project total to $15 million, to be completed by 2026.
The funding would come from the Defense Community Infrastructure Program, which aims for the “enhancement of military value, enhancement of military installation resilience and enhancement of military family quality of life.”
“We'll be informed by mid-August if we will be invited to submit a full packet proposal, and then, within two weeks, we should find out if we're funded,” city grants manager Renee Smith said. “They want to drop the funds by September.”