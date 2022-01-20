CHEYENNE – As the Cheyenne Transit Program reshapes its vision for local transportation in the next five years, planning officials want community members to make their voice heard.
The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and transit leadership hosted an open house Wednesday night for stakeholders to give feedback on current routes, request new locations and list their priorities. This comes after nearly a decade since updates were made to the Transit Development Plan, which will be completed by the end of the year.
“I’m ecstatic,” Cheyenne Transportation Program Director Renae Jording said. “I think this is a long time overdue.”
The final plan will reflect the needs of riders; recognize funding limitations and identify potential new funding sources; emphasize efficiency and incorporate innovative concepts for transit service delivery. It should also feature an improved fixed-route system following two years without.
Transit services in the Capital City were reduced after Gov. Mark Gordon issued a state of emergency, with regular route service delayed until further notice. Jording said the program created a microtransit system, requiring bus riders to call or schedule their stops in advance. Slowly, there have been adjustments made to include grocery stores, educational institutions and medical offices, but it is still not where it was pre-pandemic.
“And now we’re at the point where, even if I wanted to restart the route, I can’t, because I don’t have enough employees,” she said. “Which, I know, is the same problem with every other business in the world right now.”
Finding a way to address the difficulties brought on by the pandemic will also be a priority included in the plan, but Jording and other planners said they are slowly seeing ridership increase again.
The open house and a related survey available until Feb. 3 are the first steps in understanding what will get the community interested in regular use of the public transportation system. Project planner Meghan McPhilimy said they are also finding ways to get feedback from existing ridership and their drivers in an additional onboarding survey, as their perspective is what she considers critical.
McPhilimy works for LSC Transportation Consultants, which was the company hired by the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization to help develop the 2022 Transit Development Plan. Once she and her partners have a complete grasp on the demands of the community, they will begin drafting recommendations for the city.
She wants to design a plan that fits within the current operating budget, with a key goal of increasing ridership, efficiency and accessibility. This does not ensure there will be expansion or additional services, however.
“It’s not a major urban system, so we’re trying to be realistic and make it an option that’s easily usable,” she said.
The Transit Development Plan is also not guaranteed to be implemented in its entirety. McPhilimy said it will be up to local government officials and the planning organization to decide whether to implement their suggestions. She said oftentimes cities will take a phased approach, lasting throughout the five years.
Cheyenne MPO Director Tom Mason said there have always been changes made when a transit plan is developed, but he believes it is time to start making bigger developments in order to have an effective system. He said with the population growing, gas prices increasing and more requests from community members to have fixed route return, there is a clear desire to grow.
He listened to many advocates who attended the open house in person to share their concerns moving forward. Two of those individuals were representatives for a population in Cheyenne that considers public transportation essential.
Courtnay McCool, case manager for the COMEA House homeless shelter, took part in the open house activities as an opportunity to share the experiences of her clients and perspectives that might go overlooked. She said not only is public transportation necessary for the day-to-day life of a transient person looking for refuge when the shelter is closed, it's also critical to becoming self-sustaining.
She said they use the buses to go to medical appointments, the Cheyenne Housing Authority, job interviews, the library and countless other public spaces. There is also the freedom to hand clients bus tickets to make sure they can handle business on time and safely.
“Having that public transportation really helps us know that our clients are able to get what they need to get done,” she said.
She also wanted to give a voice to the impact of the microtransient system since the pandemic affected services two years ago. Although there is a phone at the shelter, many homeless individuals do not have access to a smartphone or the ability to make calls in advance for the bus. McCool also noted on Saturdays the only way to request services is through the app, so unless a client calls on Friday, they will not have a chance to use the transportation system.
“With the fixed route, that would be a bonus for a lot of our guys that don’t have phones,” she said. “But for our guys that do have phones and our disabled individuals, it really helps them having the microtransit.”
Community Action CEO Tim Ernst had a number of similar points when speaking about homeless and low-income individuals' experiences. One particular remedy he hopes to see addressed in the new plan is the hours of the bus schedule. The hours currently run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on most days, with Sunday having no services.
This impacts those who rely on public transportation to go home after working late hours or need to make it to the grocery store after a shift. If they have to make other arrangements, oftentimes they cannot, which affects their sense of security and reliability.
“It’s suited for business hours, and not suited for people that have to work,” he said.
Ernst said outside of a work schedule, there also were significant repercussions for individuals who weren’t able to make it to HealthWorks, Crossroads Healthcare Clinic and other medical options outside of the emergency room. Long wait times, fewer hours and no fixed route leads to higher medical bills or lack of access. He said he hopes to see care given to these community needs.
Planning officials at the city and private consultants said they want to hear this kind of reflection on the public transportation system. Throughout the month of January, residents are encouraged to take the survey and reach out to the planners to gain knowledge and create a plan.
“I’m ready to embrace ideas,” Jording said.