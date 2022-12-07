...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
City seeks master plumber to fill vacancy on Contractor Licensing Board
CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will accept applications to fill one vacancy on its Contractor Licensing Board.
Due to the untimely death of one of its board members, the city is currently seeking a licensed professional to fulfill this term.
To be considered for this vacancy, the applicant must qualify as a master plumber. The Contractor Licensing Board is comprised of nine members who serve four-year terms. The person chosen will serve until the term’s expiration date of Dec. 31, 2023.
Online and PDF applications are available for interested parties at cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s Office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or by telephone at 307-637-6300. All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.