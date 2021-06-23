CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the city Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission is comprised of five to seven members with various skills and knowledge. The commission hears testimony from the public regarding planning and development actions and gives a recommendation to city council. The commission reviews long-range and short-range plans, zone changes, plats, vacations and revisions to the zoning code. Experience or interest in planning, development or civil engineering is desired.
There is one unexpired position to fill. The appointed individual will serve the remainder of the existing term, through December of 2022, then be given priority consideration to fill the following three-year term.
An online and PDF application are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s office: email hmartinez@cheyennecity.org, telephone 307-637-6300.
All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16.