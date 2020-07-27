CHEYENNE – This summer, the city's Community Recreation and Events Department has seen an increase in vandalism and graffiti in Cheyenne city parks.
Over this past weekend, red spray paint was found on the basketball courts and surrounding areas at Lincoln Park. But Recreation and Events Deputy Director Jason Sanchez said the problem is citywide, and vandalism was also found at Holliday and Lions parks.
While some photos of this weekend's graffiti have been circulating on social media, Sanchez said the problem has been ongoing. He said Lincoln Park was vandalized earlier this summer, just two weeks after the city installed new playground equipment there.
"We have been dealing with an uptick in vandalism in the last couple months," Sanchez said, noting that it is "demoralizing" to see, considering how much work they put into the city's parks and recreation areas.
Though police reports have been filed, Sanchez said he's unaware of any arrests related to the incidents this summer.
If residents witness vandalism taking place, they should call the police. And if residents see vandalism or graffiti in the city's parks, Sanchez said they should reach out to the city's Community Recreation and Events Department or Parks Division.