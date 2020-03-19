CHEYENNE – Both the state of Wyoming and the city of Cheyenne have created webpages to provide updates and information on the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state’s website can be viewed at covid19.wyo.gov, and the city’s website can be viewed at www.cheyennecity.org/COVID-19.
“We want to offer a single location to share information and resources from multiple state agencies as we respond to this pandemic,” Gov. Mark Gordon said.
The state’s page includes links to resources and information from the Wyoming Department of Health, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the Wyoming Department of Education, the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges. It also offers information to assist impacted businesses and workers, as well as a link to updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The city’s page is available to provide information on the virus, basic precautionary health measures, local resources and updates as they become available.
“We hope the public utilizes this webpage as a tool for information and how local agencies are adapting to provide continued services to our residents,” Mayor Marian Orr said in a news release. “During this time, we ask everyone to follow the guidance from our medical officials and continue to self-quarantine. We are in this together, and we will get through this together.”