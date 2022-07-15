...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Nebraska and southeast Wyoming, including the
following counties, in Nebraska, Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball and
Morrill. In southeast Wyoming, Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are
expected over the area. This additional rain will result in
minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kimball, Potter, Dix, Kimball Airport, Oliver Reservoir and
Panorama Point.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
City streets to close to traffic briefly Sunday to make way for horses
CHEYENNE – On Sunday, July 17, Cheyenne Frontier Days will round up bucking horses from a pasture north of Cheyenne along Interstate 25 and lead them into Frontier Park.
The Cheyenne Police Department will be conducting traffic control throughout the northwest area of the city during the event. Road closure impacts are estimated to be approximately one hour in duration.
The roundup begins at 1 p.m. at the intersection of I-25 and Horse Creek Road, then travels along I-25 on the eastern frontage road to Hynds Boulevard. The roundup will then turn south to Central Avenue, onto Kennedy Road, and then move from Kennedy Road to Hynds Boulevard and into Frontier Park.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., the following city roads will close temporarily:
Central Avenue between Yellowstone Road and Walker Road
Kennedy Road between Carey Avenue and Stinner Road
Hynds Boulevard from Stinner Road to Eighth Avenue