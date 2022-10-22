Man walking and texting

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council is considering ordinances having to do with phone calls and electronic communications. Some of the changes that have been floated would help update definitions for more modern times.

At its Oct. 10 meeting, the council unanimously approved a proposal on second reading to amend its law that penalizes people who make “annoying, obscene or threatening telephone calls.” A recent amendment approved by the council replaced the word “annoying” with “harassing.” The changes will come up for a third and final vote at Monday’s meeting.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus