...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday.
* WIND...Southwest 25 to 35 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council is considering ordinances having to do with phone calls and electronic communications. Some of the changes that have been floated would help update definitions for more modern times.
At its Oct. 10 meeting, the council unanimously approved a proposal on second reading to amend its law that penalizes people who make “annoying, obscene or threatening telephone calls.” A recent amendment approved by the council replaced the word “annoying” with “harassing.” The changes will come up for a third and final vote at Monday’s meeting.
Mayor Patrick Collins said in a Friday interview he recalled council members favoring the term “harassing,” because “annoying” seemed more subjective.
Another change replaced “telephone calls” with “communications.”
“We learned that if you text threatening messages, it’s not against the law – you have to telephone,” Collins said at the Oct. 10 council meeting. “In today’s world, with electronic stuff, we’re updating our ordinances to meet that.”
Council member Ken Esquibel said at the Oct. 10 meeting that the city was “trying to strengthen” these ordinances. “A lot of times, it’s coming over from emails, it’s coming over via texts,” Esquibel said.
Collins said on Friday the new language stemmed from a request by the Cheyenne Police Department. CPD hopes the update will “give them more ability to help these poor folks that are getting attacked” in ways other than phone calls, the mayor said.
The new language lays out specific consequences for violations, while the previous language appears not to.
Someone may be punished by up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $750 or both if they, by using “a telephone or other electronic device communicates with another person and ... uses obscene, lewd or profane language or suggests a lewd or lascivious act with intent to terrify, intimidate, threaten, harass, annoy or offend.”
The council unanimously approved a suggestion from the Finance Committee that a line punishing attempts to extort money or other things of value be added back in.
Someone might have the same consequences if they repeatedly call, text, email or otherwise message someone, and in turn disturb “the peace, quiet or privacy of persons where the calls or communications were received.”
If someone uses a phone or other electronic device to threaten death, injury or physical harm to the person they’re communicating with or their physical property, that person’s immediate family or “anyone at the school in which the person is a student or employee,” they could also be punished.
“Immediate family” is defined as “a spouse, parent, sibling, child or other person living in the person’s household” in the update.
State statute includes a similar language in a passage addressing the same issues.
Emergency calls
Also being reviewed is a proposed law that would punish someone who knowingly interferes with a call to emergency personnel, or who uses a 911 system for any reason other than to report an emergency.
Consequences would be up to six months in jail, a fine of $750 or both.
People calling 911 for reasons other than emergencies is a growing issue in the city, Collins said Friday.
The proposed ordinance is very similar to state statute 6-5-212, which addresses this issue.
The item was first brought up at the Oct. 10 council meeting and was referred to the city’s Public Services Committee.
A substitution was proposed to replace the term “law enforcement agency” with “emergency response personnel.” Collins said this was to incorporate fire departments and other non-law enforcement agencies.
The ordinance will be brought back for further discussion at Monday’s council meeting, and, if passed, will be read a third and final time at a future meeting.
Council member Bryan Cook, who is listed as the sponsor of this proposed ordinance, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.