CHEYENNE – The city wants to thank all the volunteers who participated in the Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring Clean-up, May 15-23. The city appreciates the community’s continued support of the Greenway as well as their significant maintenance contributions.
Both city staff and volunteers report seeing tremendous use of the greenway this year. Cheyenne’s parks and greenways serve as critical infrastructure for exercise, relaxation, stress management, and even chalk art projects and it’s great to see them kept clean. Thanks volunteers, we are so incredibly grateful to you!
Please contact Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 307-638-4379, email jvetter@cheyennecity.org, to volunteer for the Adopt a Spot program or just to volunteer for a day or two.
Also, the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation is always looking for volunteers for the foundation’s board as well as for special events. The Foundation provides much needed amenities along the Greenway such as Bike Fix-It Stations, benches, drinking fountains, trail counters, wayfinding signage and much more. See the Greenway Foundation website www.cheyennegreenwayfoundation.org for additional information.
Finally, Greenway system celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year. The city encourages the public to submit Greenway pictures, videos, and stories on social media using the hashtag #Greenway30. You can also send pictures, videos, and stories using our online form: https://bit.ly/3rsJp9K. Submitted items may be publicized by the City on their website, social media, or other print material.