CHEYENNE – The city will continue sending its recycling down south in 2021, after extending its contract with Waste Management of Colorado at the end of December.
The initial contract with Waste Management was signed in May 2020 after former recycling provider WYCO shut down its operations.
According to Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek, Waste Management’s services work out better for the city than WYCO’s, as they receive some cost-sharing benefits and don’t have to pay additional fees for contaminated recycling. Additionally, Transfer Station Manager Steven Pauli said Waste Management has a higher capacity for recyclable material – if there’s no room at their Fort Collins facility, Cheyenne’s recyclables go to Denver.
But as with all recycling services, the contract with Waste Management comes with a cost.
“At this point in the way the world works, recycling costs money. But it’s good for the Earth, and people want to do the right thing. So we provide the service, because it’s the right thing to do,” Nemecek said.
Recycling services in the U.S. didn’t used to cost an arm and a leg, but that was before China stopped purchasing tons and tons of plastic and other recycled goods from the U.S. Places across the country had to either pay up or ditch recycling altogether, as China stopped buying recycled material almost entirely in January 2018. That year, the U.S. rival bought less than 1% of the total it did in 2016, according to National Public Radio.
Before WYCO’s closing, the company successfully doubled the tipping fees paid by the city, from $40 per ton, with a minimum of $10,000 per month and a $200,000 annual cap, to $80 per ton, with a $20,000 minimum per month and $400,000 annual cap. The council approved the fee change in March 2019, after then-WYCO owner Brian Heuer told the council that without the increase, the city would lose its primary recycling option.
With Waste Management, the cost is calculated by a formula that starts with $85 a ton.
Nemecek said the company then finds the value of the material, subtracts the $85 and gets the market value – if the price is positive, the city gets a rebate, and if the price is negative, the city has to pay.
One of the benefits, though, is that through raising public awareness, the city was able to reduce its recycling contamination rate from more than 30% in 2018 to 10.9% in 2020. If the rate is higher than 15%, the city has to pay an additional contamination fee to Waste Management.
Fortunately, Nemecek said, “Our contamination fee, according to their audit, has been 10.9% over the last year. So we are not being charged for contamination.”
The city accepts the following items: newspapers, magazines, phone books and catalogs; brown paper bags; cardboard containers (no pizza boxes); No. 1 and 2 plastics only (no plastic bags of any kind); steel cans with no food waste; aluminum cans, foil and pie tins with no food waste; junk mail and office pack. To learn more about what’s recyclable, head to tinyurl.com/CheyenneRecycling.
Recycling problems continue globally
Although Cheyenne has greatly reduced its contaminated recycling, those types of items are one of the biggest obstacles to the global recycling chain, especially for plastics; it’s what spurred China to stop accepting recycling almost entirely two years ago.
Back in 2016, the U.S. sent 700,000 tons of recycling waste to China, where low-wage laborers then sorted the materials as recyclable or contaminated. In total, China imported 7 million tons from around the world.
But the levels of contamination were enough to concern Chinese officials and to outweigh the potential profits from recyclable material. Additionally, NPR’s reporting showed that a number of contaminated plastics were imported illegally and ended up being dumped on land and in waterways.
The problem continued as other countries stepped up to fill the gap left by China. Malaysia became one of the world’s biggest importers of plastic to recycle, but the levels of contamination have caused that country to ship trash back to the countries that sent it.
“If you ship to Malaysia, we will return it back without mercy,” Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia’s minister of energy, technology, science, environment and climate change, told Reuter’s in 2019.
With global events continuing to affect recycling around the world, cities and towns in the U.S. have been left to figure out the best route to take for themselves.