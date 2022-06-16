CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will start flushing raw water mains Tuesday.
BOPU will flush these mains from Crystal Reservoir to the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant.
“These 30 and 36-inch pipelines periodically need to be flushed as preventative maintenance to remove natural sediment build-up and corrosion,” according to BOPU's announcement Thursday.
There should not be a noticeable difference in drinking water, because the system flushing occurs before water treatment and distribution, the municipal utility said.
It said that residents might notice geyser-like water flows coming from the blow off valves in the area until Thursday.
