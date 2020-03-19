CHEYENNE – A special meeting of the city of Cheyenne’s governing body is scheduled for 6 p.m. today for collective bargaining with the firefighters.
The meeting will be held via electronic conference meeting. Details for public access will be available on the city of Cheyenne website at www.cheyennecity.org and on the city of Cheyenne Facebook page. The purpose of the meeting is for collective labor bargaining with Cheyenne Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 279.
The meeting will be available to the public. Public comment will not be heard.
No other business will be conducted at the meeting.