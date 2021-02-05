CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins has announced three finalists for the city’s chief of police position. In-person interviews with each finalist will take place Tuesday, Feb. 9, followed by meetings with various community members and Cheyenne Police Department staff Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The three finalists, in alphabetical order, are:
Nathan Buseck, Cheyenne Police Department captain and acting chief
Buseck holds 21 years of experience with CPD, joining as an officer/detective in 2000. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007, and to lieutenant in 2012. Buseck was promoted to his current position of captain in 2016, and he obtained the position of acting chief in January.
Buseck earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of New Mexico in 1995 and is a 2019 graduate of the FBI National Academy, Class #277. In 2017, Buseck attended the Leadership in Police Organizations development training program conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Aaron Carmichael, Greeley Police Department commander
Carmichael has 18 years of experience in law enforcement. He began serving as a detective in 2006 and transitioned to patrol sergeant for the Greeley Police Department in 2013. He was promoted to detective sergeant in 2015 and to his current position as commander in 2018.
Carmichael earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Sterling College in 2001 and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Colorado State University in 2018. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, Class #466.
Mark Francisco, Kansas City Police Department deputy chief
Francisco has been with the Kansas City Police Department since 1991. He began his tenure as a sergeant, and later served in a variety of captain positions with the department from 2001 to 2015. Francisco was promoted to Major Division Commander of the department’s Fiscal Division in 2015, followed by a promotion to Major Executive Officer in the Chief’s Office in 2018. He was promoted to Deputy Chief of the Executive Services Bureau in April 2019 and later to his current position as Deputy Chief Investigations Bureau in December 2019.
Francisco earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Central Missouri State University in 1987.