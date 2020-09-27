CHEYENNE – At the end of July, the long-awaited, community-driven Depot Plaza splash pad opened to the public after facing a number of complications and delays.
Installing a water feature in such a historic location came with a number of issues, and now, before the city makes the last payment to Vortex Aquatic Solutions, those involved in the project want to ensure the splash pad is working properly.
Jason Sanchez, deputy director of the Community Recreation and Events Department, said the splash pad will be winterized this week, and they’re hoping to have the problems identified with it sorted out by then.
“We’re just trying to do everything we can to make sure it’s running the way it’s supposed to, working with the contractor to find solutions. It’s been a little bit of a process, getting them to come down here and do some hands-on work, but I think we’re getting to the bottom of this,” Sanchez said.
Since the splash pad opened to the public in late July, two problems have been identified, both of which Councilman Pete Laybourn said were “very serious concerns.”
The first issue came with the UV bulb system built into the splash pad, which balances the pH levels and chemicals in the water to keep it safe, according to Sanchez.
He said they believe that problem has been resolved, adding that they’ve been running the splash pad “non-stop” to ensure the UV system is fully functional before winter.
The second issue was with the feature’s pump, which was repeatedly tripped by the breaker, shutting off the splash pad. While Sanchez said they’ve known about the issues from the week it opened, he said it’s been difficult to get Vortex technicians to look at the problems.
He said Vortex sent their technicians to look at the issues last week, and the city will run the splash pad as much as possible to make sure it’s working before preparing the system for the Wyoming winter. While the splash pad was originally scheduled to be shut off Labor Day weekend, Sanchez said they’ve kept it running so they can test if the problems are solved.
“This has been something we’ve been battling basically since the first week that the system was up and operational,” Sanchez said.
According to Ben Hornock, the city’s project manager for the splash pad, the city still has one outstanding payment to Vortex for close to $150,000. Until those identified problems are definitively solved, he recommended that the city withhold the final payment.
“It’s a very expensive system; I want the city to get what they’re paying for,” Hornock said.
While a number of improvement projects in the city are funded solely by taxpayer dollars, the splash pad is a unique example of a public-private partnership. The city committed $250,000 for the project upfront with the condition that the community would have to raise $300,000.
The community met that threshold with ease, 10 months into the council’s 18-month fundraising deadline, solidifying the residents’ desire for such an amenity in the heart of downtown. Already, Sanchez said the splash pad has been popular among many in the community, and that they’re looking forward to next year.
“The community and the kids have really enjoyed it, so we look forward to a good summer in 2021 and seeing everybody using the splash pad. We just have to make sure that it’s working right,” Sanchez said.