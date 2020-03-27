CHEYENNE – Effective Saturday, March 28, cash will no longer be accepted at the following city-run locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
• Transfer Station, 220 N. College Drive
• Landfill, 1461 Happy Jack Road
• Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road
• Transit Office, 322 W. Lincolnway
In place of cash exchanges, the city of Cheyenne will accept credit cards, debit cards and personal checks for payment.
According to a news release, these measures are being implemented for the safety and well-being of the community and employees in order to provide continued services to the public.
The city will announce when cash returns as an accepted form of payment.