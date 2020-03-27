CHEYENNE – Effective Saturday, March 28, cash will no longer be accepted at the following city-run locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

• Transfer Station, 220 N. College Drive

• Landfill, 1461 Happy Jack Road

• Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road

• Transit Office, 322 W. Lincolnway

In place of cash exchanges, the city of Cheyenne will accept credit cards, debit cards and personal checks for payment.

According to a news release, these measures are being implemented for the safety and well-being of the community and employees in order to provide continued services to the public.

The city will announce when cash returns as an accepted form of payment.

