CHEYENNE – With all the rain this summer, the city is struggling to keep certain areas of the Greenway dry. Much of the problem is because many Greenway underpasses tend to be in flood-prone or low-lying areas that are next to creeks.

For these areas, flooding of the Greenway really depends on the amount of rain and the creek levels. Many areas flood when the creek levels get too high and start seeping onto the path or underpasses. Many of the underpasses have pumps to help remove water, but if water continuously flows back into them, running these pumps doesn’t help and will ultimately burn the pumps out. Pumps are costly to repair or replace.

