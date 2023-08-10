CHEYENNE – With all the rain this summer, the city is struggling to keep certain areas of the Greenway dry. Much of the problem is because many Greenway underpasses tend to be in flood-prone or low-lying areas that are next to creeks.
For these areas, flooding of the Greenway really depends on the amount of rain and the creek levels. Many areas flood when the creek levels get too high and start seeping onto the path or underpasses. Many of the underpasses have pumps to help remove water, but if water continuously flows back into them, running these pumps doesn’t help and will ultimately burn the pumps out. Pumps are costly to repair or replace.
New pumps were recently installed at the underpass at North College Drive, and the city is working to get these up and running. A clogged or crushed drainpipe will need to be replaced for the underpass at Dell Range Boulevard. At the underpass at Yellowstone Road, the pumps are working, but the creek remains higher than the path. For all underpasses, users can expect these flooded areas to dry out once the rain stops.
Now for some good news: The city has been working with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which intends to reconstruct a portion of U.S. Highway 30 near the U.S. 30 Greenway underpass starting in 2024. This reconstruction should keep the new underpass mostly dry, instead of almost always wet.
For now, the city asks that when water is present in underpasses, residents should use caution in crossing the water, as the sediment buildup tends to be a bit slick, and choosing not to enter the water might be your best choice. If you must cross over a busy street, please find the nearest signalized intersection to cross safely.