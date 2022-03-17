CHEYENNE – A lawsuit brought by a local man against three Cheyenne police officers for allegedly violating his civil rights was recently decided in the officers' favor.
Michael A. Sena of Cheyenne brought the suit against Officer Alberto Perea, Officer Damon Hall and Sgt. James Peterson, who are all currently employed by the Cheyenne Police Department. The suit also included the city of Cheyenne as a defendant.
An order signed March 8 by U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl said the court found no constitutional violations by the officers. The order granted the defendants' requests for a summary judgment, which can be decided when "there is no genuine dispute as to any material fact," the order said.
At issue was an October 2019 incident, in which the CPD officers arrested Sena on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after testing his blood-alcohol level with a Breathalyzer. In a complaint filed in February 2021, Sena alleged that he then consented to a urine test, but refused a blood test.
Sena had sought $500,000 in damages, or a greater amount determined at trial.
Police chief gratified
CPD Chief Mark Francisco told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Thursday that it is "always gratifying" to get a summary judgment, which he said signals that the allegations had no merit. This is what the department's legal team "thought all along after the complaint was made," Francisco said.
Ryan Wright, a Cheyenne attorney representing Sena in the case, did not return a call seeking comment. Craig Silva and Amy Iberlin, attorneys representing the city of Cheyenne, and the Wyoming Attorney General's Office, which represented the individual officers, also did not comment.
In the initial judicial case in Cheyenne Municipal Court, a judge ruled that one of the officers, Perea, lied to a judge about the man’s refusal to take a blood-alcohol level test, and evidence from the blood test was suppressed, according to court documents. The DUI charge against Sena was then dismissed for insufficient evidence, and he paid a $750 fine for careless driving, according to a municipal court clerk.
However, the new order said, "contrary to the municipal judge's finding, the undisputed facts demonstrate ... defendants properly sought and legally obtained a blood draw warrant," and didn't violate Sena's Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.
In part, this was because "as revealed in the video recordings and transcripts, Officer Perea's statement was consistent with (Sena's) failure to affirmatively choose a single test, despite multiple chances to do so."
Unclear intentions
At issue in the case was whether the plaintiff, Sena, had clearly expressed whether he agreed to a second breath test or a test of his urine, rather than a blood test. The judge decided that Sena had not made his intentions clear.
"Officer Perea tried to get confirmation of (Sena's) consent several times, but he never made one definitive choice," Skavdahl's order explained. "Even statements which appear to give consent, such as 'I'll do another breath test' were followed by confusing conversation, including an immediate 'I don't — hold on. Say that again' and asserting he had already taken a breath test.
"Officer Perea did not recklessly misstate or omit relevant facts when he said (Sena) 'does not consent to any tests' because (Sena) never gave definitive consent to a breath or urine test," it continued. "In his inebriated state, he danced around the question being asked, and Officer Perea was justified in seeking a warrant to confirm the blood draw."
Regardless, the ruling said, a review of relevant facts showed Perea did have probable cause to request a search warrant for Sena's blood. A portable Breathalyzer showed Sena had a 0.21 blood-alcohol concentration (more than twice the legal limit in Wyoming for drivers), the judge recounted. The suspect apparently had poor balance, admitted to drinking alcohol, smelled of alcohol, was slurring his words and failed an eye test often performed by law enforcement that can indicate intoxication.
"(Sena) does not contest there was probable cause to arrest him for (driving under the influence), but argues there was no probable cause for a search warrant for a blood draw because he consented to a breath test. The court disagrees," Skavdahl's order said.
There was no constitutional violation because the choice of test was based on Wyoming statute, the order said.
The judge also ruled no excessive force took place during the incident.
Additionally, the complaint had argued that Sena’s 14th Amendment right to due process had been violated. It said that although Sena did not have a criminal history, “the officers treated him differently from other citizens in similar situations, solely because members of Sena’s family previously had committed crimes in which Michael Sena had no involvement.”
However, the latest court order said, Sena didn't produce any evidence that he'd been treated differently, other than that he felt he had been.
"While (Sena's) father has a history of violent felonies, only Officer Hall was even aware of the Sena family's criminal history, and he was not aware of any relation to (Sena, the plaintiff in this case)," Skavdahl wrote in the order. "Officer Perea and Sgt. Peterson had no knowledge of (Sena's) family. In fact, it was (Sena) who brought attention to his father's criminal history — not the defendants."
Sena also did not produce any evidence that he was treated differently during the interaction because he is Hispanic, the judge ruled.
Because the officers were not found to have violated Sena's constitutional rights, the allegation that officers' actions were caused by inadequate training by CPD, and therefore the city of Cheyenne, do not hold up, the order said.
In an answer to Sena's complaint filed in March 2021, the officers denied the allegations and any violation of state or federal law. This filing said Perea “lawfully and properly requested a search warrant” from a local judge.
Attorneys representing the city denied the allegations against it in an answer filed last April, also claiming qualified immunity. This immunity is something that law enforcement officers and their departments are often entitled to when they are performing their duties, even when they face criminal or civil charges.