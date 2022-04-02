CHEYENNE – In preparation for Passover, the holiday of liberation, Rabbi Allen Secher of Whitefish, Montana, will speak via computer at Shabbat services at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Mt. Sinai Congregation of Cheyenne.
He will reflect on his experiences as one of the last living members of the rabbis who were arrested as “Freedom Riders” in 1962 in Albany, Georgia, and again in 1964 in St. Augustine, Florida.
Rabbi Secher was ordained by Hebrew Union College in 1962 and has served congregations in New York, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Montana. He has also had a long and distinguished career as a media, radio and TV personality for Armed Forces Radio, NPR and even had some acting appearances.
After co-founding Makom Shalom in Chicago, Rabbi Secher and his wife, Ina, moved to Whitefish in 2000 to retire, only to discover that (at that time) he was the only rabbi in the state. In addition to serving Bozeman’s Temple Beth Shalom congregation until 2008 (driving 800 miles each way) and performing many life-cycle events, he and other rabbis actively opposed neo-Nazi activity in Whitefish and other towns in 2016-17.
In August 1962, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. invited clergy to support the civil rights movement at prayer pilgrimage in Albany, Georgia. Just out of rabbinical school, Secher joined other clergy who held a prayer service in front of the Albany City Hall on Aug. 28, 1962. All 75 clergy members, including 10 rabbis, were arrested and jailed for a week. Two years later, Dr. King sent a telegram from the St. Augustine Jail to the late Rabbi Israel (Sy) Dresner, urging him to recruit rabbis from a Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR) to take part in demonstrations in St. Augustine, Florida. This time, Secher joined 15 other rabbis, who demonstrated to integrate local facilities, most notably a whites-only pool and restaurant at the Monson Motor Lodge on June 18, 1964, for which the protesters and rabbis were again arrested.
While in a segregated holding cell, the rabbis wrote a group letter titled "Why We Went: A Joint Letter from the Rabbis Arrested in St. Augustine." Shortly after the demonstration, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Allen served as executive producer for TV for the Jewish Federation of Chicago from 1980-90, where he created award-winning religious and ecumenical programming, children’s shows, documentaries and talk shows. Among his Emmy-winning documentaries was the PBS special "Choosing One’s Way: Resistance in Auschwitz-Birkenau,” featuring Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn as the narrator. In 2014, he presented a TED Talk titled “The Joy of Failure.”
At age 88, Allen continues to write, broadcast and speak publicly, as well as his interfaith organizing work.
Individuals or organizations are welcome to join Mt. Sinai in person or virtually for this event via a Zoom link, which will be posted at www.mtsinaicheyenne.org.