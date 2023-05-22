Ammon Bundy

Ammon Bundy takes questions from the public on Jan. 26, 2022, in Shelly, Idaho, during his gubernatorial campaign. Bundy is known as a far-right activist who captured national attention during the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016. Recent court documents allege that Bundy is hiding assets in Wyoming trusts to evade collection in an Idaho civil suit.

 Natalie Behring/WyoFile

Ammon Bundy is using Wyoming’s controversial corporate privacy laws to hide his assets in a series of shell companies, according to recent court filings in an Idaho lawsuit.

As first reported by Boise State Public Radio, attorneys for an Idaho hospital suing Bundy for his actions surrounding a child protection case leveled the accusation.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

