CHEYENNE – The Class of 1972 from Cheyenne's Central High, East High and St. Mary's School will hold a combined 50th class reunion in early August.
The event will begin with an ice breaker on Friday, Aug. 5, followed by a dinner, dance and activities on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Red Lion Hotel in Cheyenne.
This will be the final reunion organized by a longstanding committee that has put together many such events in the past.
For more information, visit 1972cheywyreunion.com, and if you are already receiving mailings, expect more information to be mailed to you this spring.
To report an address change, contact Linda Dunn Bailey by email at central1972@yahoo.com or by mail to 1735 Dodge Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009.
