CHEYENNE – Since 2014, Laramie County leaders have had their sights set on improving Clear Creek Park on Southwest Drive, and since that time, they’ve invested more than $600,000 toward the picnic shelter, bathrooms and park infrastructure.
The Cheyenne Community Public Recreation District also contributed $100,000 for the playground and bike park at Clear Creek, and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners is hoping the two entities can partner on yet another recreational enhancement – basketball courts.
“This project would enhance recreational opportunities afforded to youth in Laramie County,” the grant application stated. “Clear Creek Park is located in an area that is considered low to moderate income, and the youth who live and play in this area do not always have the best access to safe recreational activities. This project would aid in creating a safe area for fun and socialization, along with promoting exercise and fitness.”
The commissioners submitted a grant application to the recreation district at its meeting Tuesday, requesting $50,000 to match the $55,000 the county will contribute. That $105,000 would pay for basketball courts similar in size to those at Holliday Park, which are well used by residents of all ages.
Located near the Interstate 80 and I-25 interchange, Clear Creek Park is adjacent to south Cheyenne in a pocket of land owned by Laramie County. It hosts the largest picnic shelter in the county, and is rented frequently by residents for large gatherings, parties and barbecues – with charcoal grills available for use. The grant application states that the park draws in visitors, as well, because it is visible from the interstates.
“We expect that basketball courts will attract a new demographic to our park and increase visibility to the wonderful accommodations currently located at Clear Creek,” the grant application read.
If awarded the grant funding, the county would immediately dive into the formal quote and bid process to find a vendor to carry out the project. With 45 acres already available for residents and kids to enjoy, the hope is basketball courts would increase the park’s use and popularity even more, especially considering that the nearest parks to the location require a commute by vehicle.
“We predict that the community will be excited about the courts, and that usage will be high,” the application read. “Basketball provides youth with several tangible benefits, including exercise, balance, hand-eye coordination, good sportsmanship, agility, strategy and social skills.”