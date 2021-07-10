CHEYENNE – Laramie County Fire Districts 2 and 8 are holding an election for voters in areas served by the districts on Tuesday, Aug. 17, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.
The election seeks voter approval for the consolidation or merger of the two fire districts into a single new district called Laramie County Fire Authority. The County Clerk’s office is conducting the election, which is only open to qualified electors living within the service areas of the two districts.
Lee said eligible voters may vote by absentee ballot or at a polling place on Election Day. The Clerk’s office will begin mailing absentee ballots on July 19 to registered voters who request them. Absentee ballots can be requested by calling the Election office at 307-633-4242 or emailing election@laramiecountyclerk.com with the subject line Fire District Absentee.
When requesting an absentee ballot, voters need to provide their name as listed on the voter registration roll, date of birth, residential address in the county, and the address where the ballot is to be mailed. Absentee ballots for the fire district election must be returned to the Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
According to Lee, there are approximately 8,700 registered voters in the fire district areas. Individuals can see what fire district they reside in by entering their address on the county’s interactive site at https://maps.laramiecounty.com/myrep/. A map of fire districts is also available at https://tinyurl.com/lcfiredistricts.
Persons not currently registered to vote may do so at the County Clerk’s election office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St. Applicants will be asked to provide their Wyoming driver’s license, and if they do not have one, they must provide the last four digits of their Social Security number and present another form of identification.
Election Day voting for the fire district consolidation election takes place Aug. 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two polling locations: Fire District 2 Headquarters, 5800 N. College Drive, and Fire District 8, 1050 Road 210.
Lee noted that due to passage of the state’s new voter ID law, voters must now present identification prior to casting their ballot at the polling place. Accepted identification includes Wyoming driver’s license or ID card, tribal ID card, valid U.S. passport, U.S. military card, driver’s license or ID card from another state, Wyoming student ID, valid Medicare or Medicaid insurance card.
Residents who have questions about their voter registration status, their eligibility to vote in the fire district election, and the voter ID requirement may contact the election office at 307-633-4242.