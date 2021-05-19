CHEYENNE – As you head out around the Memorial Day holiday, you’ll likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of Click It or Ticket, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department said in a Tuesday news release.
This campaign, which runs from May 24 to June 6, reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seat belt.
In 2019, there were 47 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in Wyoming.
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department is reminding everyone to use their seat belts every day to protect themselves and other passengers.