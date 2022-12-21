...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 degrees below zero.
Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of
heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska
Panhandle along and east of Interstate 25.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from Noon MST today until 11 AM MST
Friday. Winter Weather Advisory until 5 PM MST this afternoon
for potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70
MPH expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Exterior of the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne. WTE/file
The following winter weather-related disruptions have been announced as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21:
-- The Laramie County Library in Cheyenne will close early at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, due to the freezing temperatures. Up-to-date closure information will be available on the library's website (lclsonline.org) and on its Facebook page (facebook.com/LaramieCountyLibrary).
-- Laramie County School District 1 officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they would close all schools and other facilities at noon Wednesday. Although students are out on winter break until Jan. 3, “all activities, such as practices, camps and tutoring sessions, are canceled.” The district plans to reopen its facilities next Tuesday.
-- The Garbage Guys, a rural trash hauler, announced that it would not collect trash on Thursday. Those who normally have Thursday pick-up will have it hauled away on Saturday.
If you're a nonprofit or government entity with a weather-related closure or impact to announce, please email it to news@wyomingnews.com.