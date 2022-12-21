Laramie County Library

Exterior of the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne. WTE/file

The following winter weather-related disruptions have been announced as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21:

-- The Laramie County Library in Cheyenne will close early at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, due to the freezing temperatures. Up-to-date closure information will be available on the library's website (lclsonline.org) and on its Facebook page (facebook.com/LaramieCountyLibrary).

