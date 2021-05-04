CHEYENNE – On Monday, May 3, Cheyenne’s Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) responded to a large transmission line leak near E. 5th St. and Seymour Ave.
Because of the large transmission line size and high-water flows, the water line break caused discolored water to spread extensively through the south Cheyenne area.
Crews are working to repair the water line and resume normal water flow directions with the transmission line. Unfortunately, discolored water remains for the time being.
Discolored water may not be aesthetically pleasing, but it is safe to drink. To resolve the discolored water, crews are flushing hydrants through the affected area as needed. Water distribution crews are diligently trying to resolve the issue.
The BOPU apologizes for the inconvenience and asks for Cheyenne residents to remain patient while work is completed.
To assist, customers who experience discolored water should continue to run cold water from a hose or faucet. Begin with the lowest faucet in your home and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from the lowest floor to the highest. Avoid using hot water or doing laundry while the water is discolored. This will prevent sediment and minerals from being drawn into water heaters or onto clothing.
While the discolored water is not Cheyenne’s usual standard for water quality, the water continues to be safe.