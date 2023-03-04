CLTP rehearses "The Outgoing Tide"

Jack, played by Troy Rumpf, left, skips rocks on the lake beside his father, Gunner, played by Jeff Tish, during Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ rehearsal of “The Outgoing Tide” at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse in Cheyenne on Nov. 1, 2022. The CLTP production is now in the running for a national award.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Little Theater Players isn’t so little anymore.

The local community theater’s recent play, “The Outgoing Tide,” is being considered for the Rocky Mountain Region’s representative to the American Association of Community Theatre’s national competition.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus