CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Little Theater Players isn’t so little anymore.
The local community theater’s recent play, “The Outgoing Tide,” is being considered for the Rocky Mountain Region’s representative to the American Association of Community Theatre’s national competition.
In order to progress to the next stage of the competition, the theater will hold two special performances of the locally renowned play at Mary Godfrey Playhouse on March 18 and 19.
Though CLTP has been honored with these awards in the past, the accolade always holds significant value to the entire organization.
“We have talent of the highest caliber here in Cheyenne, and definitely on the stage for ‘The Outgoing Tide,’” said CLTP managing director Ceara Madson. “Having the opportunity to be adjudicated for the region — it’s just really exciting and encouraging, and it’s just a fantastic learning opportunity.”
Having already qualified for regionals, the cast of “The Outgoing Tide” will give this upcoming performance under the analytic eyes of two regional judges. Following the show, the judges will offer a critique of the performance to the cast and crew.
That’s not even the most difficult part.
They’re also required to perform an abbreviated and minimized version of the show lasting just one hour on a 10x10 stage. To bookend the performance, the crew will have to assemble and disassemble the stage in no more than 10 minutes.
Longtime CLTP member Troy Rumpf, who plays Jack in the production, said that the most challenging part of adjusting to the new time constraints was cutting down the running time of “The Outgoing Tide” while retaining as many of the story’s impactful moments as possible.
“The hard part is that everybody has their favorite moments within the full length (play) that, out of necessity, we had to cut,” Rumpf said. “That’s harder than anything. … We (made the changes) as a team, we did it full of compromise, and we tried to make sure we were maintaining the integrity of this show and what’s best for the production.”
The play is contained to a single unchanging stage depicting a summer house on the Chesapeake Bay. It follows a family of three — a father, mother and son, each older than 50, as they navigate the patriarch’s deteriorating mental state due to Alzheimer’s. Pain, forgiveness, resentment and compassion consequently force each character to face their personal and familial struggles.
Heavy themes and nuanced performances from Rumpf, Judy Shulz and Jeff Tish drive the story forward. The show can be a difficult experience for those who have personally dealt with the impacts of Alzheimer’s in the past, but the authenticity is what makes the show so rewarding at its conclusion.
Rumpf, like many of the show’s cast, crew and audience, has personal experience in connection to an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, be it a friend, distant family member or parent.
The production was met with resounding support during its original run last November, so for the show to potentially receive national recognition is a fulfilling possibility after all the work that the cast, crew and CLTP staff put into the show.
It was around 20 years ago when Rumpf last performed a CLTP production for the AACT’s national competition. His experience was undeniably special, but there’s something different about “The Outgoing Tide.”
He and the rest of his cast felt the difference from the beginning, making this opportunity that much sweeter.
“It’s just a completely cool and unexpected experience. We knew when we were performing the show during the regular season that there was something special,” Rumpf said. “We knew that it was resonating with audiences in a way that we hoped, but until you actually perform it, you don’t really fully realize how much it’s impacting them.
“To be able to continue sharing this show, I’m pretty thrilled, especially being able to work with Judy and Jeff again. I love it.”