CLTP rehearses "The Outgoing Tide"

Peg, played by Judy Schulz, right, speaks with her husband, Gunner, played by Jeff Tish, during Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ rehearsal of “The Outgoing Tide” at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse in Cheyenne on Nov. 1, 2022.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — A sea of praise continues to grow for Cheyenne Little Theater Players’ “The Outgoing Tide.”

On Saturday, following a 2 p.m. abridged performance of the hit local play, adjudicators from the American Association of Community Theatre informed the cast and crew of “The Outgoing Tide” that they had been selected to represent the Rocky Mountain Region in the association’s national competition.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus