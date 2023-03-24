Peg, played by Judy Schulz, right, speaks with her husband, Gunner, played by Jeff Tish, during Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ rehearsal of “The Outgoing Tide” at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse in Cheyenne on Nov. 1, 2022.
CHEYENNE — A sea of praise continues to grow for Cheyenne Little Theater Players’ “The Outgoing Tide.”
On Saturday, following a 2 p.m. abridged performance of the hit local play, adjudicators from the American Association of Community Theatre informed the cast and crew of “The Outgoing Tide” that they had been selected to represent the Rocky Mountain Region in the association’s national competition.
The Rocky Mountain Region includes the states of Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and Utah. There are 11 regions in total.
“There’s the artistic fulfillment as the director in terms of putting the actors in the positions to where they can succeed,” said William “Lynn” Dixon, director of “The Outgoing Tide.” “I think there’s that self-satisfaction. The only way I can refer to it, in the professional sense, is it would not have a high retail value (without the important subject matter).
“It’s very much a story that needs to be told.”
The team will travel to Louisville in early June, where they will compete against 10 other productions for different awards like Best Production, Best Actor and Best Set Design.
Preparation for the show was slightly difficult, with the cast and crew having to work around different productions on both of the theater’s available stages. Ultimately, Arts Cheyenne offered up an open space in the Cheyenne Creativity Center, where CLTP had ample room to fine-tune the show.
Not only did their team deliver in the performance, they came in an impressive three minutes under the required time to assemble and disassemble the stage — a significant achievement that aided in being selected.
Set in a summer house on the Chesapeake Bay, “The Outgoing Tide” tells the story of a father, mother and son, all over the age of 50, as they navigate the matriarch’s deteriorating mental health due to Alzheimer’s. It goes without saying that the show plainly presents the harsh realities of the disease, the characters facing their own personal and familial struggles in the process.
Dixon and the cast once worried how they could possibly cut an entire hour of content from a two-hour show without sacrificing the integrity of the play.
Thankfully, Dixon said that despite it being an abridged performance, the audience still thoroughly enjoyed the show. However, having to cut certain scenes, particularly those that were lighter and added character development, made for a more emotionally taxing story.
“Some of them said, ‘I’m emotionally exhausted,’ and then a couple said, ‘I liked it better because it was more to the point,’” Dixon said. “It was interesting to me to hear that from the audience, which meant we did our job when we did the reductions.
“We were true to the story arc, and (cast members) Jeff and Troy and Judy were their usual exceptional selves.”
They now turn their attention to fundraising, but not without taking a step away from the production to recuperate and gear up for another two months of preparation.
As a nonprofit, getting the cast and crew to Louisville is a largely unprecedented expense for the theater. Over the next two months, Dixon expects to work with the theater board, sponsors and community to encourage donations to fund the trip.
The production already has a jump on fundraising with the ticket sales for the abridged performances going toward the trip fare.
“I hope we’re able to represent Little Theatre and the community of Cheyenne in the manner that we’d like to, and in the most professional manner,” Dixon said. “Then, use that in the most polished manner that we can as a member of the larger body of the community theater.
“We really want to represent the community.”
