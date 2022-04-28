CHEYENNE – One potentially positive offshoot of the pandemic, the ability to get some health care information virtually from the local hospital instead of going directly to the emergency room, is going away. At least for now, if all goes according to plan, a revamp is expected.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has announced that, starting Friday, it is "suspending virtual, or telehealth, visits to its emergency department." Such virtual ED visits began in April 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As CRMC noted in its Thursday news release, the goal of such remote visits was to "determine if a patient’s condition could be managed safely at home or if the patient needed to come to the emergency department to be evaluated in person."
In a signal of more developments to come, the health system said this kind of telehealth is taking a break so that CRMC emergency medicine physician Dr. Stephen Pecevich and colleagues "can work on creating a more streamlined emergency telehealth experience."
The good news for those who prefer to connect virtually with an emergency medicine expert is that the program is expected to return.
"The telehealth ED is coming back, it is just being worked on," Kathryn Baker, a spokesperson for CRMC, said by phone. After discussing the issue with Pecevich, Baker said he says that "by sometime this summer, it will go live again, but it will be a new format."
“The goal is to improve the model and process for our patients,” Pecevich said in the announcement. "Understandably, the early days of the pandemic created significant concern and confusion for those seeking health care," he noted. "We wanted those who had reservations about coming to the ED to know that our providers were available via telehealth."
CRMC pointed out that its emergency room remains open all day, every day, "for anyone needing emergency care."