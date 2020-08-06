LARAMIE – The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault presents the P.E.A.C.E. (“Promoting Excellence in Advocacy for Change and Empowerment”) Awards annually in recognition of those who demonstrate excellence and initiative to serve and advance the rights of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
The award acknowledges the valuable role individuals and organizations play in the effort to end violence and empower victims in Wyoming. The P.E.A.C.E. Awards also serves as a challenge for all to work collectively to improve life for those affected by violence in our communities and worldwide, according to a news release.
Categories for the P.E.A.C.E. Awards are: Outstanding Advocate, Leadership in Advocacy, Leadership in Policy, Partners in Advocacy and Lifetime Contribution.
Nominations are due Aug. 24.
For more information, and to nominate an individual, go online to www.wyomingdvsa.org/peace-awards.