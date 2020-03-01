CHEYENNE – On Thursday, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed House Bill 112, which provides two critical inflation adjustments for retired public employees in 2020 and 2021.
The bill also mandates an important study on the loss of spending power endured by retired public employees since their last inflation adjustment in 2008.
Verna Kay Garcia, a retired public employee and spokeswoman for the Wyoming Coalition for a Healthy Retirement (WCHR), said: “This bill will ensure that retired public employees across the state are able to live in retirement with dignity. Since our last inflation adjustment 12 years ago, retirees have seen the cost of health care, groceries and housing increase. With HB 112, we’ll be able to keep up with the cost of inflation.”
As amended and passed, HB 112 grants retirees the two important inflation adjustments. Led by Speaker of the House Steve Harshman, R-Casper, the legislation passed through the House 32 to 24.
Ron Sniffin, executive director of the Wyoming Education Association, said, “HB 112 is much-needed. Retired public employees have waited 12 long years to receive relief from the cost of increasing inflation. We’d like to thank the House of Representatives and House Speaker Steve Harshman for his leadership. We now call on the Senate to follow suit and pass HB 112.”
WCHR represents thousands of current and retired public employees across the state of Wyoming.