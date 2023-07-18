Cody Enterprise
CODY — “We missed the three most patriotic holidays in America,” Cody VFW Post 2673 Commander Todd Beier said about the nearly one-and-a-half month suspension the post recently went through. “It didn’t just affect our lives or our post, it affected civilians, as well.”
Since the suspension, which halted all VFW activities and closed the building, the VFW has been cleared of all complaints by the State VFW.
The Cody VFW officially reopened July 8, but Beier said the suspension came with a cost — from not being able to participate in key activities to losing members and losing money to having to endure “embarrassment” among the public.
“We were doing fairly well this year until we got suspended,” he said.
The story begins on May 9, Beier said, when he received his first letter from State VFW Commander Danielle Smith.
In the letter, Smith alleged the Cody Honor Guard had been charging $100 to funeral homes as a “donation” for their services at a deceased veteran’s funeral, which the families had not agreed to pay.
She also wrote there must be two active members of the Armed Forces at each veteran’s funeral, “which has not happened.”
The letter further alleged Smith had personally seen the Honor Guard wear their branch of service uniforms when conducting services and ceremonies not authorized by the U.S. Department of Defense’s “Wear of the Uniform” policy.
Smith informed the Cody VFW post the Honor Guard must cease to perform any Honor Guard services, including funeral services and ceremonies “immediately,” the letter said.
When Beier got the letter, he went directly to Honor Guard Commander Ron Silva.
“I said to Ron, ‘What’s going on here?’ because I was in the dark. I didn’t know anything,” Beier said.
Silva told Beier the post had received “the exact same complaint” in 2018, which the post had been cleared of, Beier said.
Silva then informed Beier the Honor Guard was not even a part of the VFW post anymore, but was instead a separate entity.
“They broke away in 2018 when the previous suspension happened because they were sick and tired of dealing with these fraudulent and false accusations against them,” Beier said. “They became their own 501(c)3, referred to as the Cody Honor Guard.”
Beier told Smith about the Honor Guard not being a part of the VFW anymore in an email dated May 22.
On May 25, Beier received a second letter from Smith, alleging an entirely new complaint and suspending the post for up to 90 days.
In the letter, Smith alleged the post requested reimbursement from the State of Wyoming Military Department for funeral services that the post had not performed since February 2018.
And the letter alleged the post was loaning out M-1 ceremonial rifles donated by the U.S. Army to the Cody Honor Guard, which had no affiliation with the VFW.
“The first complaint that we were collecting money for the Honor Guard was completely unfounded. They could not find any evidence that we had done that because we didn’t do it,” Beier said.
But the post had let the Cody Honor Guard use the ceremonial rifles, he said.
“Where the law is not clear is that the majority of the Honor Guard are also VFW members,” Beier said. “We’ve sent eight requests for the [State VFW] to produce the documentation that says we cannot lend them to post members, and they have not produced a thing to us yet.”
Along with frustration that the post has had to endure yet another complaint, Beier said he and other members are “angry” at the repercussions.
There is also anger that Smith’s first step to correct the problem was suspension.
Beier said, according to the “VFW Post Suspension Guide,” suspension of a post should be the state commander’s last recourse.
Beier said Smith “never took any steps to try and correct anything” but “went immediately to suspension.”
Further, they are upset at missing the events the VFW typically participates in every year.
“We couldn’t participate in Memorial Day this year, in Flag Day or the Fourth of July,” Beier said.
And due to the suspension, the VFW could not rent out the hall, which meant the post not only lost money, but also saw how civilians were affected.
Beier explained that, two weeks before her wedding, a bride had to be notified she could no longer use the VFW hall for the event. He said it was a “horrible” situation to be in.
The post has also lost two members so far.
“I’m hearing that we’re going to be losing some more. I just don’t know how many at this point,” Beier said. “These members, they leave because they’re sick and tired of the pathetic allegations that keep getting brought up to us.”
Beier wants Cody residents to know that the post is now open.
“We are trying to rebuild right now,” he said. “Give us some time, and hopefully we can resume normal activities, if we can find the members to help out.”
He also wants to thank those who supported the VFW through the suspension.
“We had a lot of people in the community that were just outraged and some of them made phone calls and sent emails showing their support,” Beier said.
Since the investigation, Smith has finished her term as state commander. Beier said he has had better conversations with the newest state commander, but the goal for now is to simply keep moving forward.