CHEYENNE – Col. Catherine Barrington became the commander of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base during a Monday morning change-of-command ceremony.
Passing on the role was Col. Peter Bonetti, who served as base commander for two years. Barrington was previously the director of operations and communications for 20th Air Force, headquartered at F.E. Warren.
Monday marked the beginning of Barrington's third time being stationed at F.E. Warren. She began her career as a missileer at the base after receiving her commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1997.
Barrington called it "a dream come true" to become F.E. Warren base commander.
"I have been in that formation, facing the other way, so many times, so now to be here and to be looking out at the wing, and to know that I'm responsible for all those airmen, it's just a tremendous moment," Barrington said after the ceremony. "I'm grateful for all the people who built me and who mentored me and got me to this point."
Among the new commander's priorities are taking care of airmen and their families and "executing the mission," while also being mindful of resources.
"I want to be the kind of leader that will now propel all of those airmen to the success that they want in their lives," Barrington said.
