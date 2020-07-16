CHEYENNE – A collaboration between local nonprofit Recover Wyoming, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Grace for 2 Brothers and Gateway Foundation will result in an enhanced training effort for Peer Specialists in Wyoming.
The Laramie County Prevention Grant through Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is funding the effort.
The Wyoming Peer Specialist Training prepares individuals who have personal experience with mental health and/or substance use challenges, and who are now in long-term recovery from those challenges, to help others achieve long-term recovery.
Peer Specialists work in a variety of settings, including detox and substance use treatment centers, mental health centers, shelters for persons experiencing homelessness, jails, federally qualified health centers, VA hospitals, crisis units and support groups.
The 36-hour training will include an added focus area on tobacco cessation and education in collaboration with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
The Wyoming Peer Specialist Trainings will be held intermittently over the next two years. Applications for the training will be available and can be picked up at Recover Wyoming’s Recovery Center at 122 W. Lincolnway, or call 307-421-7261 for more information.