CHEYENNE – On Nov. 23, Mayor-elect Patrick Collins announced he would not reappoint Cheyenne Police Department Chief Brian Kozak and Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief Greg Hoggatt to their positions. Since then, residents and police officers have shown an outpouring of support for Kozak and have questioned the motives behind Collins’ decision, which was perhaps driven by the lack of explanation from the mayor-elect.
After two weeks of declining to provide additional details, Collins described his reasoning for these choices to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday, saying the main reason he’s been putting off discussing it publicly was to protect CPD officers from backlash. He said CPD’s effectiveness is predicated on the values of its boss, and he didn’t want to “tarnish” their reputation by discussing the reason for his decision.
Ultimately, Collins said he looked into the city’s crime statistics and found “sobering” results.
He said his hope is the next police chief can bring Cheyenne’s crime rates and clearance rates up to par with the rest of the state and region.
“I think the average citizen right now really wants to know what my motives are. ... They voted for me; they put me in this office to make these hard decisions, and I ought to talk to them, even with my reservations about the police department. I really felt like I needed to step forward and talk about what my motives were,” Collins said.
For him, worsening crime and clearance rates from CPD was the “final straw.” In looking at the FBI’s Crime Index – on a scale from 1-100, with 100 being safer than all other U.S. cities – Collins found that Cheyenne was ranked a 6, which is dramatically different from Laramie’s score of 38, Rock Springs’ 40 and Fort Collins, Colorado’s 18.
However, Kozak told the Tribune Eagle Tuesday night that those numbers don’t paint the whole picture and aren’t meant to be used for comparison.
For example, CPD has classified strangulations as aggravated assault since 2016, which Kozak said caused a “major increase” in violent crime. Police departments in other locations may classify such crimes differently, which makes comparisons inaccurate, according to Kozak.
“The FBI has recognized that the Crime Index is not accurate, that it’s not a true reflection of your community,” Kozak said.
The next area Collins looked at was index crimes – murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, larceny and vehicle theft. He found that CPD’s clearance rates dropped significantly in 2015. The statewide clearance rate for such crimes consistently hovers close to 30%. So did CPD’s clearance rate – until 2015, when it dropped to 11.6%. 2017 was even worse for CPD, with only 6.2% of index crimes solved.
But Kozak said Collins overlooked the fact that a Walmart, a Menards and a Sportsman’s Warehouse all opened in 2015. He said those three stores are three of the largest producers of larceny and shoplifting, so CPD subsequently saw an increase in that category of crime. So while the numbers painted one picture, Kozak said the reality showed another.
He added that he’s been advocating for the department to get a full-time domestic violence detective and crime analyst, but the city hasn’t provided the financial resources to do so.
Kozak said, “The big question is why would he not go to the agency who can explain crime patterns within the city? I’m just really surprised that he wouldn’t come to me or anyone in the agency to explain the crime rates and why we might have differences in our city and in reporting.”
Still, Collins said the most angering and shocking statistic was the city’s rape statistics under Kozak’s leadership. According to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the department’s clearance rate for forcible rapes has dropped significantly since 2014, as the number of reported forcible rates nearly tripled: In 2015, 14 rapes were reported, and two of those cases were cleared, according to data CPD submitted to DCI. By 2019, the number of forcible rapes jumped to 43, yet only two cases were cleared.
To that, Kozak said his department encourages people to report, but that the majority of cases have a family member or acquaintance as perpetrators. He said they only had one rape case they could bring to trial last year, and the district attorney declined to prosecute it.
“As mayor, I was elected to make hard decisions that would make Cheyenne a better, safer place to live. And when I look at the numbers, I don’t think Brian Kozak is the man to do this,” Collins said, noting Kozak’s strengths in community involvement and DUI enforcement.
Under Kozak’s leadership, the Cheyenne Police Department became more connected with the people it serves, hosting events like Neighborhood Night Out and the Law Enforcement Memorial 5K. Collins also noted the One Mind campaign, which addresses mental health issues with officers, and Operation Change, which takes a more proactive than punitive approach to dealing with homeless populations.
And as he looks for a new chief, Collins said that same community-driven mindset will be “expected.”
While the crime statistics are the main reason behind his decision, Collins also noted that Cheyenne Frontier Days played a small role. After Kozak pushed CFD to tighten up security and help pay for CPD officers, Collins said he did believe a fresh start would be beneficial moving forward. He added that he’s met with CFD officials and that they plan on continuing to increase security for future events.
“After what happened in Las Vegas, they need to do that. And obviously we need to be a partner in working with them on that,” Collins said.
A number of residents and CPD officers have speculated that CFD was a major factor behind Collins’ decision, with some saying he did so because CFD asked him to. Collins and CFD General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler both denied that claim.
Still, an internal CPD survey that had 88 responses reflected great concerns from officers about Collins’ leadership following his decision.
Going forward, Collins said the goal is to give CPD officers the tools they need for success. He plans to form committees with law enforcement professionals to help in the selection process, in order to ensure the new chief is a good fit for CPD.
“The men and women of our police department are exceptional public servants, and they’re doing exactly what they’ve been asked to do. I think when a new chief comes in and changes the focus and the perspective of the department, we’ll see them rise to that occasion, and those crime numbers will start to go in the right direction,” Collins said.