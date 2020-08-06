CHEYENNE – Mark Carey is very familiar with Cheyenne – his grandpa was born here, and it’s where his dad grew up.
That’s part of the reason he and his mother were so interested in expanding their family-owned, full-service monument company from Loveland, Colorado, to Cheyenne. They had their eye on a property at 2422 Seymour Ave. for years, so when they had a chance to buy the property, they jumped on it.
Now, Landmark Monuments is open, ready to create headstones, pet markers, bronze memorials and granite vases for Cheyenne residents who need them, with the mother-son duo at the helm.
“It’s just been a dream to branch out this way,” said Carey, the vice president of the company.
And while the location is a new addition for the company, they are no strangers to working in the community. Tri-State Memorial, which used to inhabit the same building, closed a few years back, and Carey said they’ve been helping fill that gap from Colorado. Over the last couple of years, they’ve provided monuments and memorials for customers from Pine Bluffs to Saratoga.
Although he said the distance wasn’t an issue for many of their customers, the new location will make the process more convenient for people in need of monument services.
“The last three years is when we really started thinking about getting a location up here, so we don’t have to have everyone come down to us or we come to them. It just makes it easier,” Carey said.
Landmark Monuments’ new home has a deep connection to the industry: It was originally built in 1923 to house Wyoming Monument Works, which provided similar services. Carey said they’ve taken on a number of renovations, which have been broken down in two phases, the first for the front offices and the second for the workspace in the back.
The offices were opened in June, and phase two of the renovations are slated to start this winter. While Landmark Monuments is still completing the engraving and sandblasting in Colorado, they’ll be able to complete all their services in Cheyenne once the renovations are finished.
According to Carey, one of the goals of the company is to make the process easier for customers by walking them through all their options, providing all the information and working with them to achieve their desired results.
Many times, people utilize Landmark Monuments’ services after losing a loved one. And as a family run company, Carey said they’re well suited to walk with their customers every step of the way.
“Losing anyone – family, friends or pets included – is one of the most difficult things you can go through,” Carey said. “They can come right to us, work with us, get exactly what they want and know that this is what we do. It’s the artistry behind it, helping the families, crying with them and laughing with them. It’s something we’re passionate about, and we want to be there for them.”